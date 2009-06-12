I would say that you and anybody else are extremely naive to believe that very convenient excuse of David Letterman's the other day. He took a couple of days for him to think of that excuse that, oh, no, he wasn't talking about my daughter who was there with me at the (Yankees) game, the 14-year-old. Well, I think it's a weak excuse.
Most normal reasonable parents would say - well, good, he wasn't talking about having sex with my 14-year-old daughter, that's a relief. But she wants to continue the attack as if she wants him to be talking about "raping" her 14-year-old. Everyone knows who he was talking about - the daughter whose pregnancy is all over the news. The true perversion belongs to the Palins.
I'm not saying anything that hasn't been said a thousand times - that the Palins are exploiting their daughters far more than Letterman did with a joke, but he deserves all the support he can get, and the Palins need more criticism.
Perhaps this just boils down to terrible, terrible political instincts. Like Rush Limbaugh stating that the Holocaust Museum shooter is a product of the left, not the right. To any thinking person, and probably people who don't think too much, this is transparent spin and a lie, and not the kind of spin that's kind of impressive in its boldness, but a lie that borders on delusion.
I guess this is all good news, really. The right has no idea how to speak to people.
I am thinking your very last statement says it all. Contrary to what you may think, many clear thinking Americans don't take kindly to comedians (I do use that term loosely when it comes to Letterman as he is more of a 'cause' pusher than he is comedian) making any type of sexual innuendo regarding juveniles. I am also relatively sure that the above transcends political leanings - as parents are just that - parents.
Yeah, I could see that, but I think Letterman was calling out the Palins basic hypocrisy of saying, Keep away from our daughters, while all the while parading them everywhere and the one daughter is talking about abstinence on Larry King. There's a disconnect between what they say and what they do.
Letterman's hardly a cause pusher though.
