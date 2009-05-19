New Yorker stories are so easy to read. Of course, the magazine does run everything through the deflavorizer, following
Samuel Johnson’s immortal advice: “Read what you have written, and when you come across a passage you think
Is particularly fine, strike it out.”
Finally:
Remnick called to say he wouldn’t renew my contract come September. He said he didn’t like my work. There were those five long stories that were killed.
That’s a lot in three years, he said.
I argued that in all five cases, the quality of the work wasn’t the problem
Writers have problems at the top and the bottom.
0 comments:
Post a Comment