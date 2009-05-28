May 28, 2009

Sara Jane Moore

This is fascinating...

Posted by at

2 comments:

Jason Weaver said...

Thanks for finding that. Interesting for so many reasons and useful for trying to understand the mindset of politically motivated murder.

5/28/2009 11:58 AM
Kristen said...

I watched that when it aired. I found myself liking her.

5/29/2009 6:41 AM

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

  © Blogger template 'Morning Drink' by Ourblogtemplates.com 2008 / An SEO Wordsmith Production

Back to TOP  