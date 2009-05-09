May 9, 2009

Star Trek & Me

J.J. Abram's dad was the landlord of the house I grew up in. I went to high school with writer Alex Kurtzman, a year below me:

Alex Kurtzman & Bob Orci Interview - Star Trek from FirstShowing.net on Vimeo.

Posted by at

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

  © Blogger template 'Morning Drink' by Ourblogtemplates.com 2008 / An SEO Wordsmith Production

Back to TOP  