The American Book of the Dead

Yesterday I was feeling particularly toxic, which was worrying me. As I’ve written about, my health isn’t so great . Last night I had a dream about beating up my ex-wife’s new boyfriend, who turned out to be very tan and sinewy (haven’t met the guy), and then hanging out with Henry Rollins and my daughter, where diamonds littered the pavement. This morning I woke up feeling fine and refreshed, even though I woke up at 6:30 and didn’t actually get a lot of sleep. I think my health has as much to do with how I input and process information as it does with potassium, protein, salt, and everything else I need to watch. That’s true for everyone, but for me toxicity is a deeper issue.Note:is about a writer who resurrects his faith in himself through a series of prophetic dreams.