May 7, 2009

District 9


The movie "District 9" may have the best viral marketing campaign ever. Check out:

D-9.com
http://www.multinationalunited.com
http://www.mnuspreadslies.com
http://www.mathsfromouterspace.com/

And a protest video:

Posted by at

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

  © Blogger template 'Morning Drink' by Ourblogtemplates.com 2008 / An SEO Wordsmith Production

Back to TOP  